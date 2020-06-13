Person injured after collision with semi near Aurelia

AURELIA, Iowa (KCAU) – One person was injured in a crash with a semi Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Highway 3 and M27, about four miles northeast of Aurelia, Iowa, Friday around 1:15 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol.

They said that a Jeep was stopped at a stop sign on M27 at the intersection when it pulled onto the highway in front of a semi. The semi hit the driver’s side of the jeep, which came to a rest in a cornfield. The semi ended up jackknifed in the ditch.

The driver of the Jeep, Fernando Alvarez Arellano, 29, of Ida Grove, was injured and flown to a hospital.

The semidriver, Richard Smith, 83, of Searsboro, Iowa, was uninjured.

The Aurelia Police Department, Aurelia Fire Department, and Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol.

