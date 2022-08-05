LAUREL, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska State Patrol has made an arrest after four people were found dead Thursday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) has identified the suspect and all four victims.

Col. John Bolduc alleged physical evidence at fire scenes pointed toward a person who lived across the street at 206 Elm Street from one of the fire sites.

The suspect was named as Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel. Jones was reportedly found with serious burns all over his body. He was taken to a hospital in Lincoln.

The officials said there is believed to be no danger to the public at this time.

