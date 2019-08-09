Person in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A person is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Sioux City early Friday morning.

The incident happened at the 1700 block of Hamilton Boulevard around 5:35 a.m., according to the Sioux City Police Department.

They said the pedestrian ran in front of oncoming traffic, trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard from east to west. The driver was going at the appropriate speed when they hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian had serious injuries and was taken to MercyOne where they are in critical condition.

The police are continuing to investigate the incident.