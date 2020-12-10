Person dies after rollover in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – One person has died after a rollover in Sioux City early Thursday morning.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they received a report of a single-vehicle rollover at the 3100 block of Business Highway 75 Thursday around 6 a.m.

They said that officers found a small SUV was found overturned in the ditch when they arrived on scene.

The SUV’s driver was found inside and unresponsive. Officer attempted CPR, but the driver succumbed to his injuries and died.

The driver’s identity is not being released at this time.