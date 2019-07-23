Person charged for displaying handgun at Storm Lake coffee shop

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – After being arrested over the weekend for a home invasion, one person faces new charges related to a June incident where they allegedly displayed a handgun at a Storm Lake coffee shop.

Police were told that around 3:50 a.m. on June 4 at Brew Convenience Store on 5th Street in Storm Lake that a white SUV drove up to the window and made a purchase. According to the Storm Lake Police Deparment, a person in the back seat of the SUV brandished a handgun towards the clerk.

After reviewing security camera video, conducting interviews and collecting information via tips, the police belienve the vehicle and suspects were from Carroll.

They identified Buomkuoth Lol, 18 of Carroll, as a person of interest in the investigation.

Lol had already been arrested and being held in the Buena Vista County Jail for a home invasion on Sunday. During that investigation, police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun.

After further investigation, police determined that Lol was involved with the June 4 incident.

Lol was additionally charged with carrying weapons and assault while displaying a weapon, both aggravated misdemeanors. Lol is being held on a $36,300.00 bond.