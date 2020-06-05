Perry Creek library branch in Sioux City to offer curbside pickup

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There is another sign that day-to-day activity in the city is moving closer to where it was before the coronavirus. The Sioux City Public Library announced it’s beginning the first phase of reopening.

Come June 15, the library will start contactless curbside pick up at the Perry Creek branch. Appointments will be available Monday through Saturday. It begins with a phone call or filling out a hold request form online.

“Then they can come out at their assigned time to the Perry Creek branch, they can pull up. If the weather is nice like this week, we will have a cart out there and we will have their items outside in a bag,” Library Director Helen Rigdon said.

There are still no overdue fines. Rigdon said they are waiving those.

The next phase will be the opening of the Morningside branch sometime next month.