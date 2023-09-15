SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hundreds of Perry Creek Elementary School students spent their day picking up the community on Friday.

At Chris Larsen Park, kids walked around picking up all the trash they could find while simultaneously learning how one individual’s actions can impact the world.

Second grader Sofia Coburn told KCAU 9 that she learned a lot while bettering the community with her classmates.

“A lot of people grow plants and sometimes if trash covers the plants it can die and you won’t have beautiful plants,” Coburn said.

Sofia added that she loves picking up trash to protect plants and flowers like tulips, and she had a great time with her classmates.