Perry Creek Elementary students learn about erosion

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fourth graders at Perry Creek Elementary got the chance to experience the effects of erosion firsthand Friday afternoon.

Students used a full-scale stormwater model and sugar cubes to simulate colliding rocks to help better understand how water and earth move.

The activities kicked off a new unit of learning for students focused on weathering and how it impacts the geography of Sioux City.

“So, we shook sugar cubes and saying they were rocks and so they like, their color faded away and their shape, they had a different shape,” said Luke Greene, a 4th grader at Perry Creek Elementary School.

Instructors from the Career Acadamy joined students for the lessons and all classes received a mini garbage can gift to bring home.