Perry Creek Elementary principal receives national distinguished honor

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) principal has been named a National Association of Elementary School Principal (NAESP) National Distinguished Principal on Friday.

Amy Denney has been the principal for Perry Creek Elementary and Clark Early Childhood Center in Sioux City since 2016.

She was also recognized as the 2020 Iowa Principal of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.

“I am blessed to work in Iowa and the Sioux City Community School District, where I have had the opportunity to learn from the best educators and school leaders. My students, families, teachers, and staff at Perry Creek Elementary and Clark Early Childhood Center inspire me each day to be the best principal I can be. I am surrounded by the most dedicated staff who share a strong commitment to serve our students and families. As we navigate this most challenging time in education, I have so much confidence in the educators and leaders across Iowa doing whatever it takes to meet the growing needs of our students and families. Each challenge in life provides an opportunity for leadership, collaboration, and innovation. We will get through this with the support of each other and will come out stronger than before.” From Amy Denney, Perry Creek Elementary Principal

Denney began her career as a first-grade teacher, and her classroom experience added her value to her leadership abilities in guiding schools to success.

She started with the SCCSD in 2008 and has served in principal roles at the other buildings in the district before being at Perry Creek.

Denney earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Morningside College and a master’s in education administration from Wayne State College.

She’s being recognized for her success at building meaningful relationships within the SCCSD’s school communities, using innovative leadership tactics to guide student access, and develop a collaborative staff culture.

“Today’s principals are tasked with attending to students’ social and emotional needs at greater levels, even while they give their all to drive academic success in their school communities,” said Dr. L. Earl Franks, CAE, NAESP’s executive director. “NAESP’s National Distinguished Principals program recognizes the outstanding leadership of highly successful principals and is a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to outstanding school leaders.”

NAESP recognizes accomplished elementary and middle-level principals from across the U.S. and aboard as a part of its annual National Distinguished Principals (NDP) program because principal leadership is key to a student’s success.

Principals honorees are selected by the NAESP state affiliates and by committees representing private and oversea schools.

The criteria for selection of the principals require that the honoree are active principals of schools where programs are designed to meet the academic and social needs of all the students and where there are firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations.

Denney has been invited to a two-day event in Washington, D.C. in October to be recognized for her outstanding leadership.

NAESP said it’s particularly fitting to acknowledge the work of principals in October because it’s National Principals Month, which was established to recognize and honor the contributions of school principals toward the success of the nation’s students and encourage awareness of their significance.

Latest Stories