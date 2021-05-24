Sioux City Public Library reaches last phase of reopening

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Public Library announced the Perry Creek Branch Library reopened on Monday.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Public Library, the last phase of their reopening plan is to open the Perry Creek Branch Library for walk-in service.

The Perry Creek Library has reopened as of Monday, and their hours will go back to Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All three of the library locations are now open to the public, and they will be shifting back to regular services, which include discontinuing curbside pickup service and reopening meeting and study rooms to the public.

Study rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis. However, meeting rooms require a reservation that can be made online or by calling the Library.

“The Library’s phased reopening approach emphasized maintaining a safe environment for our patrons and staff,” said Helen Rigdon, Sioux City Public Library Director. “We’ve gradually added back services over the past year, and while some services that require close contact between patrons and staff are still unavailable, we are thrilled to be at this point.”