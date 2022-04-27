SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Saturday in the Park organizers are already preparing for their upcoming event this summer.

The Main Stage headliners have been announced being The Avett Brothers and Buddy Guy along with Elle King, Daisy the Great, and Doc Robinson. More Main Stage and Abe Stage performers will be announced at later date.

2022’s Saturday in the Park event will be held on July 2 in Grandview Park. The event will be returning to its original one-day schedule after running over two days last year.

The event will begin at noon and, as always, will be free to the public.

Event Co-Founder Dave Bernstein said, “After a great fest in 2021 we are really excited to welcome back The Avett Brothers and also Buddy Guy. Both artists have graced our stage before and will make this year’s festival musically memorable. We are very grateful we can continue to present the caliber of artists at SITP we have become known for, and this year will be exceptional.”

The Abe Stage will continue to showcase artists in its new location on the Stone Park Boulevard side of the park.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City will continue to present the festival for the sixth consecutive year.

“As has been the case for well over 30 years, this fest would not be possible and would not be free without the help of our community and our sponsors. We sincerely thank them for supporting amazing live music present for free in Sioux City, for all to attend that desire!” said Berstein.

Sponsorships are available by contacting the Saturday in the Park Festival office.

There will also be a press conference held at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.