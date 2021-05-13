Performances for Battery Park concert series announced

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hard Rock Sioux City has announced four performances for the 2021 Battery Park concert series.

Those concerts are Brantly Gilbert on July 10, Staind on July 16, Shinedown with Pop Evil on August 14, and Nelly on August 28.

Brantly Gilbert is a Georgia native has had seven number 1 hits in his career. He also earned a 2014 American Music Award for Favorite Country Album for “Just As I Am.” His current single is “Hard Days,” which is also featured on the newly released album “Fire & Brimstone.”

Staind has released their first album, “Live: It’s Been a While,” on May, their first in nine years. The rock group has had seven studio albums and is working on a new album expected in 2022.

Pop Evil, the Michigan-born rock band, put out their first independent album, “War of the Roses,” in 2004. They will be releasing their sixth album, “Versatile,” on May 21.

Shinedown has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide and topped the billboard mainstream rock

charts with 16 number 1 singles. Their latest album, “Attention Attention,” was released in 2018. They also released the single “Atlas Falls” in 2020, with plans to release a full album later this year.

Nelly has been churning out hits for years. With 7 studio albums and 48 singles, his music has been the soundtrack to many summers. He’s also won three Grammy’s and received dozen of other awards and nominations. His most recent live album, Country Grammar Live, was released this past February in

celebration of the 20th anniversary of his debut album “Country Grammar.”

Tickets for these four concerts are set to go on sale Monday, May 17 at 10 a.m. They can be bought at the Hard Rock’s website or at the Rock Shop, which opens daily at noon.

More details for the concerts can be found on the Hard Rock’s website.