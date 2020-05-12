Perdue Premium Pork confirms cases of COVID-19 at Sioux Center, Sioux City facilities

SIOUX CITY and SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Perdue Premium Pork has confirmed that some of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sioux Center and Sioux City facilities.
The company said in a statement that its employees at the Sioux City plant were tested on May 4 and its employees at the Sioux Center plant were tested on May 5.
Officials said the COVID-19 testing was voluntary and encouraged by the staff and 425 people were tested with their test results became available over the weekend.
The company mentioned the lab confirmed that they have a low percentage of positive cases in their Sioux Center and Sioux City facilities.
Perdue said they’re not sharing specific numbers or percentages to be respectful of its staff and their families.
To read the full statement from Perdue Premium Pork, see below.
The partnership and willingness of the State of Iowa to support testing allowed us to be decisive and act early. We’re grateful to the State for facilitating the proactive testing procedures and protocols that allowed for an efficient process and provided the resources, support, and all tests kits. We’re also coordinating with local health officials, including the Sioux Center Health Department and Community Health Partners.
Last week we worked with local and state officials to arrange for Health Care Professionals from the State of Iowa to be at the Sioux City Plant on Monday May 4th and the Sioux Center plant on Tuesday May 5th so we could all be tested for COVID-19. The test took about 10 minutes and the results became available over the weekend.
The lab confirmed that we have a low percentage of positive cases of COVID-19 in our Sioux Center and Sioux City facilities. We have notified the employees, provided contact sourcing and communication to peers, and implemented a planned reduced and staggered work schedule.
We care about each and every employee and their health and safety. We have personally talked with every single member on our team. Our employees are, and always have been, our top priority. We will continue to follow the CDC guidelines and take other steps to make sure all employees get the care and rest they need.
We are extremely thankful to employees for their diligence and care. We are one of the last plants to have any positives at all and know that the precautions and steps we took early on had a lot to do with the security and safety we created. We have protocols in place to support every single employee and are working with the state of Iowa’s Health Department to ensure everyone living with those who tested positive have access to further testing.From Gary Malenke, Senior Vice President of Perdue Premium Pork