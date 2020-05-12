Perdue Premium Pork confirms cases of COVID-19 at Sioux Center, Sioux City facilities

SIOUX CITY and SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Perdue Premium Pork has confirmed that some of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sioux Center and Sioux City facilities.

The company said in a statement that its employees at the Sioux City plant were tested on May 4 and its employees at the Sioux Center plant were tested on May 5.

Officials said the COVID-19 testing was voluntary and encouraged by the staff and 425 people were tested with their test results became available over the weekend.

The company mentioned the lab confirmed that they have a low percentage of positive cases in their Sioux Center and Sioux City facilities.

Perdue said they’re not sharing specific numbers or percentages to be respectful of its staff and their families.

