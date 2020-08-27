Pender Public Schools preschool to close after COVID-19 exposure

PENDER, Neb. (KCAU) – The Pender Public Schools (PPS) preschool will be closed from Friday through September 9 and reopen on September 10.

The schools’ Facebook page said the closure is due to a staff COVID-19 exposure and the limited availability of substitutes.

Officials mentioned that the preschool students haven’t been exposed to the virus at this time.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please contact the school if you have any questions. From the Pender Public Schools

