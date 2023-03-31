PENDER, Nebraska (KCAU)– K-12 students at Pender Public School spent their day learning about the world of science.

From dinosaurs to scientific experiments, students got to see the wonders and fun of science. In honor of former teacher Corky Malmberg, who had a love for science at Pender Public School, her children created a foundation to make the school’s science day possible.

Mitchell Maillou, second-grade teacher at Pender is a former student of Corky Malmberg. He said the day reminded him of his former teacher.

“We’re really just trying to honor her legacy by teaching kids the way that she taught kids. Which is a little bit of organized chaos, a whole lot of mess, and a whole lot of fun,” said Maillou.

Maillou added that the school district plans to do this science day every year and possibly change it up for the students.