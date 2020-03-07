Pender Community Hospital named a 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital

PENDER, Neb. (KCAU) – Pender Community Hospital announced on Friday that it has been named a 2020 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH).

The award is given out every year to honor rural hospital performance.

It is determined by the results of the iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX.

Hospital Strength INDEX is celebrating its tenth anniversary.

“We are honored to be recognized as a Top 100 Critical Access Hospital. I wholeheartedly believe that this great achievement is the byproduct of the hard-working, dedicated physicians and staff at Pender Community Hospital. We have high expectations as an organization, and together, we can achieve great things,” said Melissa Kelly, Pender Community Hospital CEO.

The INDEX is the United States’ most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance based entirely on publicly available data.

It assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-based, value-based, and finance-based categories while utilizing 50 independent indicators.

Hospitals that are recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Critical Access Hospitals nationwide.

“The Top 100 Critical Access Hospital award program reminds us that rural providers haven’t lost touch with their mission and are committed to delivering better quality, better outcomes and better patient satisfaction. It’s a pleasure to be able to not only recognize this year’s recipients, but our larger group of top 100 alumni as we celebrate 10 years of The Hospital Strength INDEX,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, CCRH.

For more information on The Chartis Center for Rural Health, visit their website.

To learn more about iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX, click here.

For more on Pender Community Hospital, click here to go to their website.