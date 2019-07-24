Pence visits Ankeny manufacturer

Vice President Mike Pence making a stop in the Hawkeye state Tuesday, touring Accumold, a micro-molding manufacturer in Ankeny.

During his visit, the Vice President spoke to Iowans about how the Trump Administration is trying to pass a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico that will benefit farmers and manufacturers in the state. He also touted the administration’s commitment to creating more jobs.

“And that’s just what we’ve done, six million new jobs created by businesses just like this one and unemployment is at a 50 year low,” Pence said.

The Vice President was last in Iowa earlier this year touring communities impacted by flooding.