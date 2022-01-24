(KCAU) — Three organizations in Sioux Center have been awarded grants from Pella Corporation.

The total of the donations given is $85,000. These grants will help pay for a variety of project costs that will help expand upon or begin new community spaces.

$50,000 was given to help with the construction of a new indoor turf field which will act as a multi-purpose space for sporting and recreational activities. This project is a collaboration between the city, Dordt University and local businesses.

“We are grateful for the generous donation from the Pella Corporation to help with the construction of the American State Bank Sports Complex. This facility will benefit both Dordt athletics and the greater Sioux Center community, providing a place where we can enhance our athletic and recreational programs and continue to maintain community partnerships. Dordt is most grateful for Pella Corporation’s investment in our local community,” said Dordt University’s Director of Athletics, Ross Douma.

“We’re grateful for Pella’s commitment to support quality of life and economic growth in Sioux Center, adding to opportunities for residents and continuing to bring people here to work, play, study and live,” said Sioux Center’s City Manager, Scott Wynja.

$25,000 will be going to the Sioux Center Christian School and will be used to help with the construction of a new multi-purpose space and classroom addition at the school.

“We are thankful for all of the ways Pella Corporation of Sioux Center is an active partner in education in our community. Along with the Staff Member of the Month Award, in which they honor Sioux Center teachers who go above and beyond, they also contribute to the Classroom to Career program. Sioux Center Christian School and many other local organizations are greatly blessed by the community spirit of the Pella Corporation team,” said the Head of Sioux Center Christian School, Josh Bowar.

$10,000 will be going to the Family Crisis Centers which will be used to help pay for a remodeling and painting project at the facility.

“The donation from Pella Corporation will help Family Crisis Centers build a safe and secure foundation for foster children. For the first time in the state of Iowa’s history, foster children will have an environment to reconnect and bond with their biological parents. Funds from the Pella Foundation have thrust the Family Visitation Center into immediate action,” said Family Crisis Centers, Inc.’s executive director, Shari Kastein.

“As these recipients have developed their requests, we have been involved with each of these organizations, discussing their projects and the value they bring to the community,” said Denny Van Zanten, Pella’s Sioux Center Plant Manager. “We are very excited and thankful that Pella Corporation is able to support each of these efforts to improve the lives of people in Sioux Center, and beyond.”