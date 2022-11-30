SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Peirce Mansion will be hosting a holiday open house with a guest musical performance.

The Sioux City Public Museum said in a release that the holiday open house will take place on Sunday, December 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. and there will be refreshments, entertainment, and a visit from Santa Claus. Harpist Mary Watts will also be performing during the free event.

The release states that the open house is intended to serve as a “thank you” to the community for its support throughout the year. Additionally, the event will showcase how volunteers have helped to renovate the mansion, making it a popular place for weddings, parties, and company events.

The mansion was built in 1983 by John Peirce, and the home was bought by the Junior League of Sioux City in 1958 for $10,000. The mansion served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 until 2011, and it is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.