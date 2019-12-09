Peirce Mansion opens its doors for its annual holiday open house

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s time to deck the halls of a historic Siouxland mansion.

On Sunday, the Peirce Mansion in Sioux City held its annual holiday open house. Families from all over coming out to see, smell and taste what the historic home was like in the 1800s.

“Part of Sioux City’s history and we’ve lost a lot of our history and so it’s important to us to be able to keep it available to the public and let them enjoy,” said Peirce Mansion volunteer, Don Duzik.

The mansion is not normally open to the public, but if you would like to see it or host an event there, you can contact the Sioux City Public Museum.

