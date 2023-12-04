SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — More than 500 visitors got to walk through and look at a piece of Sioux City history over the weekend.

Peirce Mansion was open to the public for its annual Holiday Open House on Sunday.

The event, put on by members of the Sioux City Museum & Historical Association, greeted guests who came through the door to look at the Victorian-era building.

Even Santa stopped by to meet with children while holiday music was being played on a harp.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the event’s volunteers and he told us that it’s always fun to see people’s reactions when they go inside the mansion.

“New folks are always amazing at how beautiful the place is and we got a lot of people come back that say ‘I haven’t been here since it was a museum,'” Don Duzik said. “So some of this stuff had displays in it before, so they’re stuff they’ve never seen before.”

The Museum & Historical Association holds three open houses during the year and also rents the building out for special occassions.