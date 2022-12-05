SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The John Peirce Mansion treated Siouxlanders to some holiday cheer Sunday.

Visitors were treated to free refreshments, festive entertainment, and a visit from Santa at the festively decorated event Sunday.

The Sioux City Museum and Historical Association held an open house to say “thanks” to the community for its support.

“[It’s] kind of rewarding to be able to keep as much of the old things as we can and fix what needs to be fixed and try to preserve it for years to come,” said volunteer Don Duzik.

Volunteers work many hours to preserve the Mansion and keep it ready for other special occasions like weddings and private parties.

The mansion was built in 1983 by John Peirce, and the home was bought by the Junior League of Sioux City in 1958 for $10,000. The mansion served as the site of the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 until 2011, and it is listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.