Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by semi in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit in Storm Lake Saturday. 

Officers were called to the Tyson Pork plant Saturday around 10:50 p.m. for a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle, according to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department. 

They said that Curtis Newman, 48, of Fort Dodge, was driving a semi-tractor east through the yard area when he hit Michael Delcastillo, 63, of National City, California.  

Delcastillo was taken to the Buena Vista Regional County Hospital and then airlifted to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. They said he had serious injuries. His current status is unknown

An investigation is ongoing.

