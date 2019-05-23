Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Norfolk crosswalk

Local News

by: Wes Thoene

Posted: / Updated:
police lights, Pedestrian, crosswalk_1558632535335.jpg.jpg

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – One person was hit by a vehicle in Norfolk Wednesday afternoon and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Norfolk Avenue, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

They said Ashleigh Glinsmann, 28, of Norfolk, was driving south on 4th Street.

She then turned right onto Norfolk Avenue during a red light, hitting Marco Antonio Ventura Renteria, 24, of Norfolk, who was walking a bike east across the crosswalk.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Faith Regional Hospital with a non-life-threatening leg injury. 

 Glinsmann was cited for failure to yield right-of-way to a pedestrian. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story