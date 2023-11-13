EDITOR’S NOTE: The Le Mars Police Department provided more information about the incident and a description of the vehicle.

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — One person was hit by a vehicle in Le Mars Sunday night, and police are looking for the driver.

The Le Mars Police Department said that officers were called around 7:24 p.m. to the intersection of 6th Avenue and 4th Street SW for a hit-and-run. The police said in an updated release that a 45-year-old woman was walking westbound into the north crosswalk when she was hit by the vehicle

The victim was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a Sioux City hospital for serious injuries, the release said.

The vehicle then left the scene. It is described as a newer model red, four-door pickup.

An investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to gather surveillance footage and said that the footage will be released later.

The police department is asking anyone with any information about the incident to call them at 712-546-4113.