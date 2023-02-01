SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are investigating an alleged hit and run that took place in Morningside Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that a man was walking south down the road of Whitehouse Drive around 3:30 p.m. While crossing the road at the intersection of Williams Avenue, a car allegedly hit the man before taking off east on Williams Avenue.

The victim told authorities that he believed the vehicle was a gray Nissan Altima and was unable to get the car’s license plate.

The exact condition of the victim is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440.