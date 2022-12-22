DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A man has died after law enforcement said he was hit by a vehicle early Tuesday evening.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that authorities responded to the incident around 6:15 p.m. at the 2000 block of Highway 77, about 3 miles south of Dakota City.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Charles McWilliams, 75, of Dakota City.

McWilliams was crossing the highway to get his mail when he was hit by a vehicle, officials said. A deputy arrived at the scene and found McWilliams deceased.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 402-494-7555.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office.