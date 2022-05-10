SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission has announced the 17th annual Historic Preservation Week will begin on May 14 and last through May 20.

The commission planned the 2022 Historic Preservation Week events in partnership with the Sioux City Public Museum, the Siouxland Historical Railroad Association and Museum, Downtown Partners, and the City of Sioux City.

The goal of Historic Preservation Week is to bring advocacy and awareness to preservation in Sioux City. Proceeds from the week will be used to continue preservation advocacy and awareness activities in Sioux City.

Events are planned for the second and third week in May for all ages. Dates, times, and locations are listed below.

EventDate/TimeLocation
2nd Annual Scavenger HuntMay 14 @ 12 p.m.Bodega 401
Trivia ContestMay 14 @ 2 p.m.PBR Blue Ribbon Tap
Proclamation of Historic Preservation WeekMay 16 @ 4 p.m.City Hall, 5th Floor
Pearl District Walking TourMay 17 @ 6 p.m.John Rice Memorial
History at High NoonMay 19 @ 12 p.m.607 4th Street
Treasure of Sioux City Award PresentationsMay 20 @ 3 p.m. – 4 p.m.Warrior Hotel, Top Floor
Local School Coloring and Essay Contest AwardsMay 20Warrior Hotel, Top Floor

On May 20, the 2022 Treasure of Sioux City Award will be presented to Larry Obermeyer for his outstanding contributions to the Historic Preservation Commission and to the historical structures and stories the Railroad Museum tells about Sioux City’s History.

The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission was established in 1993 and utilizes the expertise of its members to research historic buildings, partner with local, state, and national organizations to safeguard sites of significance and advise the City Council on local preservation issues.

Details about the events can be found on the Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission’s official Facebook page.