SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission has announced the 17th annual Historic Preservation Week will begin on May 14 and last through May 20.

The commission planned the 2022 Historic Preservation Week events in partnership with the Sioux City Public Museum, the Siouxland Historical Railroad Association and Museum, Downtown Partners, and the City of Sioux City.

The goal of Historic Preservation Week is to bring advocacy and awareness to preservation in Sioux City. Proceeds from the week will be used to continue preservation advocacy and awareness activities in Sioux City.

Events are planned for the second and third week in May for all ages. Dates, times, and locations are listed below.

Event Date/Time Location 2nd Annual Scavenger Hunt May 14 @ 12 p.m. Bodega 401 Trivia Contest May 14 @ 2 p.m. PBR Blue Ribbon Tap Proclamation of Historic Preservation Week May 16 @ 4 p.m. City Hall, 5th Floor Pearl District Walking Tour May 17 @ 6 p.m. John Rice Memorial History at High Noon May 19 @ 12 p.m. 607 4th Street Treasure of Sioux City Award Presentations May 20 @ 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. Warrior Hotel, Top Floor Local School Coloring and Essay Contest Awards May 20 Warrior Hotel, Top Floor

On May 20, the 2022 Treasure of Sioux City Award will be presented to Larry Obermeyer for his outstanding contributions to the Historic Preservation Commission and to the historical structures and stories the Railroad Museum tells about Sioux City’s History.

The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission was established in 1993 and utilizes the expertise of its members to research historic buildings, partner with local, state, and national organizations to safeguard sites of significance and advise the City Council on local preservation issues.

Details about the events can be found on the Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission’s official Facebook page.