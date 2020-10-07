Pearl Street closing for utility work

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Pearl Street between 8th Street and 9th Street will close to allow utility work to be done.
According to a release, the closure will begin the morning of October 12 and end in the evening October 18.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with
regards to this closure.
