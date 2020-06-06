Peaceful protest brings law enforcement, city leaders, and community members together

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As protests continue across the U.S. for the 10th day in a row, Siouxlanders are also marching in order to support policing reforms.

Hundreds of demonstrators came together to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd.

People marched from Cook Park to the Sioux City Police Department in unity with police officers.

“We’re going to reduce fear. We’re going to build partnerships,” Sioux City Police Chief Rex Muller said.

Sioux City City Council members such as Dan Moore attended the demonstration.

“We’re going to stand united,” said Moore

“We want justice, and we want everything to be fair for everyone,” said Jada Bakke, a Sioux City protestor.

Their message is clear. The goal is to bring awareness of the social injustices happening every day in small-town communities.

“I went to a small-town school in Westwood. I felt like there was a lot of prejudice and racist people. I had comments with students, and I had to talk to the principle. It’s just all around, especially in the Midwest but it’s everywhere,” said Bakke.

“My mom sometimes tells me to be safe when I go outside, specifically for cops, not anyone else,” said Michael Williams, a protestor.

Mueller said peaceful events like these help build trust between the community and local law enforcement.

“We’re here for them. These are our bosses. These are the people that run the police department, not me. And so for us to come out here and support this event and support the cause is our way of showing that we have the same message and that we want to be together and we want to work together,” said Mueller.

One initiative the Sioux City Police Department is pushing forward is mandatory body cameras for all officers.

“We already have a policy written. We’re ready to go. We just have to find vendors. We have to find the money to do that, and we’re going to do anything we can to get creative to make it happen,” Mueller said.