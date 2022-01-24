SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has been arrested after police said he was stabbed with a sword as he tried to rob an apartment last week.

The Sioux City Police Department said Kuyien Kang, 24, of Sioux City, after an investigation into a robbery on January 17.

Police said Kang entered an apartment in the 1700 block of Nebraska St. with a handgun and told the two men it was a robbery, striking an occupant with the gun. Two other men reportedly were with Kang in the apartment but were not armed.

During the robbery, police stated a victim stabbed Kang with a sword because he feared for his safety. Kang and the two men with him ran away after Kang fired a shot.

Officers found Kang afterward in the 500 block of 17th St. suffering from stab wounds.

Detectives haven’t identified one of the men with Kang and are continuing their investigation into this matter.