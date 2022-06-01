SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police are currently investigating a potential shooting that occurred on the west side of Sioux City.

According to officials, there was an assault at Plaza Latina, a store on West 4th Street. The assailant left the store and the victim followed them in their vehicle. At around West 6th Street, a passenger fired a gun at the victim’s vehicle. There were no injuries.

Police are currently investigating and state that the suspect was driving a black, lifted truck.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene and will update with more details when they become available.