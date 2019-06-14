Paws for a Cause Fun Run coming up June 22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Annual Paws for a Cause Fun Run and Doggie Dash is coming up next week.

That 5K and one-mile doggie dash is coming up June 22 at Windmill Park in downtown Orange City. That run will be kicking off at 8:30 a.m.

This is a family-friendly event that promotes getting outside with your dog.

All proceeds from this event will support Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue in Sioux City. Noah’s Hope has helped animals find their forever homes in Siouxland since 2007.

Shelley Hexom with Animal Revival Health stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to tell us how you can get involved.