Paving repair project to begin April 6, repair damage from water main break

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the start of a paving repair project for 10th Street and Irene Street for April 6.

The paving repair project includes the removel and replacement of paving, sidewalk, and inlets that have been damaged by a water main break.

The project will close the northern part of the intersection of 10th Street and Irene Street.

The work is anticipated to be completed in 15 working days.

There will not be a detour posted for the closure.

Drivers are reminded to slow down, drive careful, and obey all traffic signs and signals.