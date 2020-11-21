Paullina man dies following Friday night car crash

MERIDEN, Iowa (KCAU) – A man died from injuries that he sustained in a car crash on Friday night in Cherokee County.

Officials said on Friday, a Cherokee County Deputy tried to stop a vehicle for reckless speeding on Highway 3.

The driver reportedly sped up to elude the deputy, turned south on L-51 and L Avenue, and drove off the road multiple times at high speeds. At 10:26, the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the side of the road.

Officials reported that Matthew Williams, 26, of Paullina, Iowa, was the driver, and he was not using a seatbelt. Williams was taken to the Cherokee Regional Medical Center but passed away due to injuries.