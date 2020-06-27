Paullina celebrates 11th Annual Gemboree

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Celebrations across Iowa have been wiped off the calendar this summer due to COVID-19 concerns. However, that’s not the case for the town of Paullina.

The Paullina Chamber of Commerce received the green light to pursue this annual summer event from the city, as well as the O’Brien County Health Department.

Organizers had to implement the recommended hygiene and sanitation protocols issued by Governor Reynolds and the CDC. These are measures are put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“So, we have signs posted throughout the park, and we have masks that will be available for purchase. We have hand sanitizing stations, wash stations, and we do have areas marked out of social distancing where people can stand in line things like that,” said Lexi Johannsen, a member of the Paullina Chamber of Commerce.

Community members at the event shared that they were grateful for the event still taking place. It provides them with an opportunity to get out and get active with friends and family at a safe distance this summer.

“I think it’s great that we’re doing this. The kids get to look forward to doing something to do this summer since softball and all of that has been canceled,” said Lexi Murphy a Paullina resident.

“If you are sick, please stay home for families and other people here just enjoying the summer,” said Kaitlyn Top, a Paullina resident.

The Saturday event will include a parade, carnival, inflatables, cook-off, and a firework display in the evening. Click here for a full list of events taking place on Saturday, June 27.