Pastors reflect on challenges brought on by pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The pandemic forced members of the church to change the way they operate. Like closing in-person services, to limiting gatherings.

In-person services at First Lutheran Church were postponed back in November for a second time as Dakota County was considered a hotspot.

One pastor said they’ve mastered virtual services and gatherings, but the pandemic still poses many challenges.

“A blessing that we’ve had the things in place. A blessing that we’ve had so many people that want to be part of this and make this happen. It’s been a challenge when technology doesn’t work. It’s been a challenge not being about to get into the hospitals,” Pastor, Doug Dill said,

Pastor Doug said the church will re-evaluate in-person services within the next week.

Pastor Noah Ruppert at Morningside Lutheran Church said the biggest challenge is people missing a sense of community. He said keeping the congregation unified despite not always being together has been the main focus.

“We wanted to be very accommodating for that as a church and so we’ve brainstormed many ways and moved really the way that we do ministry to a greater level because of it. So with the challenges came some learning curves for us that we were able to operate in,” Pastor Noah said.

The church held services outside when the weather permitted to keep everyone socially distant while also together.

“Back to normal. I don’t know what back to normal is. I don’t think anybody does. But that’s okay. We can still plan for what that looks like,” Pastor Noah said.

Both pastors said they’re eager for what the new year will bring.

“There are going to be things that disappoint us in 2021 also and i think we need to be really about that. But if we center ourselves and we are people of prayer praying for those around us, those we know. To be able to experience a hope and a piece no matter what happens,” Pastor Noah said.