SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Approximately six million Americans use insulin according to the American Diabetes Association, and those people have seen the price for their life-saving medication skyrocket over the last two decades.

The dramatic rise in the cost of insulin has caused some Congressmen to see the capping of its price a priority, leading to the House passing the Affordable Insulin Now Act last week — a bill that nearly all Democrats voted to pass, but just 12 Republicans.

Iowa Representative Cindy Axne said that this stand-alone bill should receive support from both sides of the aisle because of the added financial burden high insulin prices are putting on many families.

“The most important thing this does for Iowa is that it helps those families who have had to literally make that decision about literally paying an electric bill or taking their full insulin,” said Rep. Axne.

The bill aims to cap the price of insulin at $35 a month or 25% of a health insurance plan’s negotiated price, whichever is cheaper.

An independent Medicare insurance agent, Bruce Hunkins, said some of his clients pay as much as $5,000 a year for insulin alone, and talked about why a capped price would be beneficial.

“It’s kinda tough because when people have a medication whether it’s for diabetic situation or respiratory, usually they’re with it forever and it’s a huge expense and it puts them in the donut hole in a lot of cases, so this is a real savings for people,” said Hunkins.

The “donut hole” that Hunkins refers to is the maximum amount of prescription costs Medicare Part D plans will cover until there’s a gap when the insured would then have to pay a much higher co-pay for their medication.

Critics of the bill say it won’t reduce big pharmaceuticals’ pricing of insulin, but rather the burden would fall on the insured who will be forced to pay higher premiums.

Hunkins said United HealthCare’s Medicare Advantage plan has offered insulin at $35 a month for the past two years, and is something that won’t be affected by a spike in premiums.

“As far as the costs, there’s no premiums with the Advantage plan but everything is basically the same from year to year to year, so that may or may not be a valid scenario,” said Hunkins.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he’ll work with Republicans to bring a bipartisan bill to the Senate floor in the coming weeks.