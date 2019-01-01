Partygoers fill downtown on New Year's Eve

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - It's New Year's Eve and from restaurants to music clubs, Siouxlanders are bringing in 2019 with plenty of gusto. At the heart of it all is Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in downtown Sioux City.

A sold-out crowd is packing Anthem for a bash featuring The Spazmatics.

But how big of a deal is New Year's Eve for places like Hard Rock? We asked marketing director Mike Adams.

"Oh, we always love a good party so we just try and keep the energy up, try to think of new ways every year to elevate the experience for our guests and so we're really looking forward to just the addition of Powell Broadcasting live, taking the requests. We did that last year and it was a lot of fun and just keeping the energy pumping," said Adams as the crowd started to stream into the casino.

Hard Rock is one of many businesses in the entertainment district that offered special events Monday night.



