SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A free community meal and car show brought Siouxlanders to Peters Park in Morningside Tuesday night.

The event known as Party in the Park featured inflatables, shopping, and entertainment.

The community event was sponsored by both the Peoples Bank and the Morningside Commercial Club.

“Yeah, we got a hold of the local police department, the fire department. It’s awesome they come out and bring the trucks and the cars for the kids to walk through. We got a car show that’s here, we got bouncy house and some games for the kids. It’s fun because there’s so much things to do for everybody,” said Corey Buss of Peoples Bank.

Buss hopes the Party in the Park continues to get bigger every year.