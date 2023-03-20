STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Officials cited more than 40 minors for possessing or consuming alcohol at a party near Pilger, Nebraska on Saturday.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s office, there was a complaint of an underage drinking party at a Willer’s Cove Lake residence at 10 p.m.

The release states that when officials arrived, they confirmed that there was a significant number of minors that were allegedly consuming alcohol inside the residence. It was also noted that there was a significant amount of alcoholic beverages inside the residence as well.

The host of the party came forward and allowed entry into the residence, leading to 41 citations for minors in possession and consumption of alcohol, according to the release. The host, who was also underage, was cited for aiding and abetting minors in possession.