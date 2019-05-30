Parts of Sioux City trails closed due to high water

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City trails are being closed due to the high water levels of the Missouri and Big Sioux Rivers.

The Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department said that the Riverfront Trail from the Chris Larsen boat ramp to Council Oak Drive will be temporarily closed. They also said the Big Sioux River Trail will be temporarily closed from the Riverside Family Aquatic Center to Florence Avenue.

The trails will remain closed until the water recedes and it is deemed safe for users.

Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Sioux City Parks and Recreation office at 712-279-6126.