SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Part of Sioux City’s skywalks will be closing for 2 weeks next month.

According to a press release from the City of Sioux City, the skywalk from the Ho-Chunk to the Heritage Ramp will be closed from February 2 to 16.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City

The closure is taking place so MTC Mechanical, LLC, can upgrade mechanical systems and work on ducts, the ceiling, and the lighting.

