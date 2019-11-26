Part-time Sioux City bounty hunter to serve one month in federal prison

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A part-time bounty hunter and cement contractor from Sioux City has been sentenced to one month in federal prison.
According to the press release, Troy Cooke, 47, gave an employee a firearm, knowing that the employee was a felon. He plead guilty on June 25 to one count of transferring a firearm and ammunition to a prohibited person.
Evidence, from the United States, showed that Cooke “allowed felons access to his guns and, on one occasion, actually gave a felon a gun as collateral on a debt,” the release said.
Officials said Cooke was sentenced to one month in federal prison and fined $15,000. The release also states that he has to serve a three-year term of supervised release after his sentence.
