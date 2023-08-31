SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Part of the South Lakeport Street bridge will be reopening at noon on Thursday.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the Sioux City Engineering Division would be enacting an emergency closure for the southbound lanes of South Lakeport Street of the westbound U.S. 20/75 ramp.

Thursday morning, the Engineering Division announced that the inside lane would be reopening.

The remainder of the southbound side of the road will remain closed until they’re able to complete the necessary repairs.

Motorists are asked to drive at a safe speed, stay alert, and obey all traffic control signs in the area.