SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Steuben Street in Sioux City will be closed for more than a week starting on Tuesday.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division announced the closure of a part of Steuben Street. The closure will be between 3rd Street and 4th Street.

The road closure will start on Tuesday morning, and officials expect it to end on May 7.

A detour will be available using 3rd Street, Chamber Street, and 4th Street.

Photo Courtesy of City of Sioux City Engineering Division

Drivers are asked to follow traffic laws and drive cautiously.