Part of southbound Hamilton Blvd closed due to watermain break

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Divison has announced the closure of the southbound Hamilton Boulevard from 22nd Street to 24th Street due to a watermain break.

Officials said the closure will allow city crews to complete street and utility repairs at the location.

The City also mentions that it will begin immediately and will be in place until further notice.

Authorities said there a detour that utilizes 24th Street, Geneva Street, and 22nd Street will be in place throughout the duration of the construction.

City officials are asking drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs within regards to the closure.