UPDATE: Part of Riverside Blvd reopens after gas leak capped

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE July 16, 12:00 p.m.: Riverside Boulevard has reopened after the gas leak was capped.

The gas leak was capped within 30 minutes.

There were two homes that were evacuated due to the leak but can go back to the residences.

Officials told KCAU 9 that a hit during construction on the road caused the gas leak to occur.

PREVIOUS July 16, 10:54 a.m.: A portion of Riverside Boulevard in Sioux City is closed due to a gas leak Thursday morning.

The closure is from Bruner Avenue to West 19th Street.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area as crews work to fix the issue.

