SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A week-long closure has been announced for Pierce Street in Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Engineering Division, Pierce Street will be closed between 24th and 25th Streets for the installation of new sewer service. Access to homes and businesses in that area will still be open.

The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, September 19 and is expected to be completed by Friday, September 23.

The engineering division will have a detour set to use 24th Street, Nebraska Street, and 25th Street.