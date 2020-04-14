Part of Pierce Street to be closed for reconstruction project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced that Pierce Street between 18th Street and 21st Street will be closed.
The closure is anticipated to start on Wednesday morning and is expected to be finished during the summer of 2020, depending on the weather.
It will allow the City’s contractors to continue into the next phase of the Pierce Street Reconstruction Project.
The City is asking drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs in regards to this closure.
